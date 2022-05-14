Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 165.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.