Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 31,400 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 131.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 20.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 298.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter worth about $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMRE opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

