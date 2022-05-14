Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 275,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 215,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

