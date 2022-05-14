Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $283,000 in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $40.73 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

