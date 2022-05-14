Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $248,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

