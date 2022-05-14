Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $258,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $296.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average is $337.47. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.42 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.13.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

