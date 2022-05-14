Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 7,300 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,069.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

