Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

