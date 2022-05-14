Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 792,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $120.13 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.