Callisto Network Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and $12,892.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.15 or 0.06835845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.