Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

