Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting 16.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,670. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 19.82. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 16.20 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
