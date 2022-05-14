Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting 16.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,670. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 19.82. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 16.20 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

