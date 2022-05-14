Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CHW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 200,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,812. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,674 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.