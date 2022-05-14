Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CHW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 200,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,812. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
