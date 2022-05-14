Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CABA opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CABA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.