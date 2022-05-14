Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,872. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

CABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

