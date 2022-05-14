Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Announces Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 118,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,872. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

