C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.00

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.34), with a volume of 141,609 shares.

The company has a market cap of £65.33 million and a P/E ratio of -14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

