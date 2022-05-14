C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the highest is $6.88 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $26.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $27.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $25.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $105.79. 1,172,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

