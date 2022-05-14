Bytom Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $15.98 million and $2.62 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00230188 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003351 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,754,137,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,332,575 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

