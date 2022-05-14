ByteNext (BNU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,984.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $342,194.58 and $2,984.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00536455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,825.76 or 2.10606775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008673 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.