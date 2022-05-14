BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Down 6.4%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.94. 3,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

