BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Down 6.4%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.94. 3,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
