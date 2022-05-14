Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Up 11.1%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 138,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,770,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $301,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

