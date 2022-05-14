Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 704,684 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,684 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.75% of Dollar Tree worth $236,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.