Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $115,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $19.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.65. 2,093,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.81.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

