Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 433,353 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $78,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 295,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,807 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. 6,700,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,138. The company has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

