Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 34,217 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Bridge Investment Group worth $62,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRDG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BRDG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 302,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

