Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group accounts for 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.23% of Penske Automotive Group worth $187,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

PAG traded up $6.92 on Friday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 642,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,918. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

