Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,713,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.57% of Gentex worth $129,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $67,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Gentex by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,631,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 861,405 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after acquiring an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Gentex stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

