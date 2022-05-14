Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,127 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,394 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $169,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

EA traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $124.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.