Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 918 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of MarketAxess worth $29,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $6.12 on Friday, hitting $263.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,273. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.89 and a 1-year high of $498.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.78 and its 200 day moving average is $352.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

