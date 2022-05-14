Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.64

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and traded as low as $34.95. Bunzl shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 50,799 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,935 ($36.19) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($28.97) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,225.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5104 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

