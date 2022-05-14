Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $38.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

