Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

HOM.U stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.20. 48,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.43. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.56 and a one year high of C$22.17. The company has a market cap of C$539.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.24%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

