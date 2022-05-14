BSClaunch (BSL) Price Hits $0.0077

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $15,100.10 and $10,991.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00545026 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,074.95 or 2.09723650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00035193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004852 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

