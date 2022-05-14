BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 332 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.20% of Brady worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth $27,305,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 280.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 111,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $4,550,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Brady by 239.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Brady by 271.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,535. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

