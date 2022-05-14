BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,165,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. 19,193,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26.

