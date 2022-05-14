BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 173,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 182,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,408,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,400. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

