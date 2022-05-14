BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.90. 1,582,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,017. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.