BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,461,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11,484.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 303,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,676,000 after buying an additional 300,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $208.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,430. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

