Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 0.8% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

BEPC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 846,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.