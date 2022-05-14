Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

