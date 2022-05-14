Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
