Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 548.13

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 548.13 ($6.76).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.25) to GBX 575 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.67) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

In other news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 223,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($757,767.23). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £27,720 ($34,175.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 238,814 shares of company stock worth $66,185,526.

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 299.40 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 365.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 241.80 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 21.30 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Synthomer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.