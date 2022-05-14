Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Target Price at $108.20

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

BPOP opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. Popular has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 182.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 38.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 269,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 74,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 15.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

