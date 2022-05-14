Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $69.50

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,041,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,106.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,098.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,555. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

