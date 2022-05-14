Brokerages Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT at $2.59

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRTT shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DRTT opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.63% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.