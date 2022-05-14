Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $81.67

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,280. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

