Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $36.40

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,165. Chuy’s has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $435.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

