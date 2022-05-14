Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $321.00

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CACI opened at $256.67 on Wednesday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.45.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

