Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover V.F..

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $47.59. 2,857,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

