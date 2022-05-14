Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.22). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.
SRNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
SRNE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 8,150,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,367,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.43.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
